WWE Champion CM Punk Appears On The Jimmy Kimmel Show

Imagine as a child how you would have reacted if your most hated pro wrestling villain came to your house? That is exactly what happened to young Archie when the evil CM Punk stopped by with the WWE championship for a visit.



CM Punk may have told fans that he was going to take a long vacation after Money in the Bank 2011, but like his threats to steal the belt from the WWE forever, that was also a lie. Punk was a very busy man the last two weeks. One of the last appearances he made before “re-signing” with the WWE was an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show via Uncle Sal’s living room.

Continue reading and watch the videos at Camel Clutch Blog →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.