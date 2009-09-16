WWE CEO Linda McMahon To Run For Senate Against Chris Dodd

Wow. The Senate race in Connecticut is going to be really fun. The cast of characters now seeking to replace the embattled Chris Dodd now includes Peter Schiff and Linda McMahon (wife of Vince), who just this morning resigned from her role as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Establishment candidate Rob Simmons (who had been leading against Dodd in some polls) is also in the mix.



Boy, we’d pay money to see Schiff, McMahon and Simmon debate for the right to go against Dodd. It’ll probably be way more entertaining than one of McMahon’s staged wrestling shows.

