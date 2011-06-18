WWE Capitol Punishment Preview & Predictions

WWE Capitol Punishment 2011 rolls into Washington DC this Sunday night with one of the most intriguing main-events of the year. R-Truth takes a headlining spot opposite of John Cena, while Christian and Randy Ortonattempt to steal the show one more time.



The WWE is at a tough spot right now needing to fill two pay per view cards while holding back some big matches for the annual summer blockbuster, SummerSlam. Yet surprisingly they have put together one of the strongest lineups of the year for a show that will probably be forgotten in a couple of months.

R-Truth vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship – R-Truth is without question the hottest heel in pro wrestling right now. For all of the criticism the WWE got for the way they booked The Miz earlier in the year, fans are ecstatic with the current direction of R-Truth. Quite frankly I can’t recall a new WWE heel being this over in a long time.

