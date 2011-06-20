WWE Capitol Punishment 2011 Results & Recap

Did John Cena extract revenge for the little Jimmies? Could Christian and Randy Orton steal another show? Will Booker T ever shut up? Let’s go down to ringside and find out as WWE Capitol Punishment 2011 is live from Washington D.C..



The following is my ongoing blog and Capitol Punishment play by play of the night’s pay per view.

Kudos to the WWE for killing over 30 minutes of time between the Orton and Cena match and doing everything in its power to put a halt to this great pay per view. The crowd is about 60-40 pro Cena thanks to the little Jimmies in the house. Looks like a 20-25 minute match for Super Cena tonight.

Truth stalling early after a couple of collar and elbow tieups by going to the floor. Truth finally catches Cena with an elbow. Truth punching away at Cena in the corner. Truth choking Cena with his boot. Cena catches Truth a bulldog. Truth ducks a Cena punch and hits the floor to stall once again.

Cena punches his way out but is caught with a corkscrew flying elbow from Truth. Booker takes credit for inventing that move.

