WWE superstar AJ Styles has a warning for Jon Stewart ahead of one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year

WWE AJ Styles

This Sunday, WWE returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Summerslam, one of the company’s biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

One of the show’s most anticipated matches will be the company’s most popular superstar John Cena taking on AJ Styles, the 39 year-old industry veteran who signed with WWE in January.

Last year at Summerslam, Cena’s match was interrupted by former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, who shocked the crowd when he assaulted Cena with a folding chair, allowing Seth Rollins to win the match.

WWE already announced that Stewart will be a part of the show on Sunday, which suggests that he could potentially play a part in another match. I got a chance to talk to AJ Styles on the phone ahead of his match with Cena on at Summerslam, and I asked if he knew of any plans Stewart might have to interfere with Cena for the second year in a row.

“I don’t know the guy,” Styles said of Stewart. “And hopefully he doesn’t stick his nose where it doesn’t belong, because I’ve got business to take care of.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Stewart’s role in the show will impact Cena, who got even with Stewart after Summerslam on the next night’s episode of “Monday Night Raw” when he hit the comedian with his “Attitude Adjustment” finishing move.

Along his upcoming match at Summerslam, I spoke to Styles about many other topics, including the differences between Japanese and American wrestling fans, how he deals with the real pain suffered from in-ring combat, and what WWE chairman Vince McMahon is like in real life.

Listen to my entire interview with AJ Styles here:



