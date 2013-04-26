Good Luck Getting Into The Biggest Apple Event Of 2013

Apple’s huge annual developer conference, WWDC, has been the site of almost every major Apple product announcement for many years.



And if you don’t already have tickets to this year’s event, you’re already out of luck.

The $1,599 tickets went on sale at 1 PM Eastern and had sold out roughly two minutes later.

Last year it took two hours to sell out.

This is expected to be a huge event this year especially, with Apple expected to introduce the new version of iOS, its mobile operating system, alongside the newest version of its PC operating system, OS X.

People are clearly eager to see what’s in store.

