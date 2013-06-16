The Most Important People Who Were At Apple's Biggest Event Of The Year

Last Monday, Apple revealed a major overhaul to the iPhone’s software at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).



We were on hand, and one thing that stood out was how many big names in tech were at the keynote. WWDC is the the place to be seen.

We’ve rounded up some of the people that were in attendance, and why they’re important.

Evan Siegel, CEO of Snapchat Snapchat is the hottest app on the planet right now. It just raised $100 million in funding at a $500 million valuation. If you're unfamiliar with it, it lets you send a photo to a friend, and the photo erases after a few seconds. Dave Morin, CEO of Path Path is a social networking app built for mobile phones. Morin was right up front standing near the stage talking to Apple CEO Tim Cook before the presentation. Ben Silbermann, CEO Of Pinterest Pinterest is another rising star in the tech world. Silbermann was up front scmoozing with everyone. Al Gore, Apple board member Al Gore was up front chatting with Tim Cook and lots of other people. After failing to become president, Gore has become a big presence in the tech world, working with Apple and VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers. Ron Conway, angel investor Conway is an investor who has all but invested at the seed stage in every single startup on the planet. He's incredibly plugged in, and Apple CEO Tim Cook even quoted Conway during the keynote. Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs Steve Jobs' wife was on hand to see the major changes Apple was making to arguably Jobs greatest product of all time. Mike McCue, CEO of Flipboard We talked to McCue after the keynote. He said he was excited about the new Mac Pro. He liked the hardware. He was also enthusiastic about the new software look. John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers Doerr was on hand in a black hoodie. He hung out up front pre-key note chatting with everyone. We spoke with him after the key note and he said he was keen on what he saw from Apple. Steve Wozniak Apple's co-founder showed up on a Segway. He was in the crowd, enjoying the show. Phil Libin, CEO of Evernote Evernote is one of the best iPhone apps on the planet. It helps you organise your life. However, with the new look for iOS, Evernote is going to look a little weird. It will be interesting to see if Libin overhauls Evernote to fit with the new look. Now see what Apple released... A Complete Look At How Apple Is Changing The iPhone's Software >

