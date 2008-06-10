WWDC Casualty: Twitter, Of Course*

Twitter users, and Twitter critics, can’t be shocked to have seen this at 2:43 pm est:



The caveat: Just about everyone in techland seems to have struggled with WWDC/iPhone traffic. (All things considered, SAI seems to have weathered the storm nicely. *Knocks on wood*). And we’re big fans of Twitter’s new “semi-transparency” tactic, where they acknowledge and discuss the technical issues they’re facing, in some level of detail, on their blog.

Still: Twitter knew this was coming, Twitter talked about the contingency plans it had for this, and encouraged users to Tweet away. And now it’s dead, again.

UPDATE: It’s back! As of 3:23pm et.

UPDATE2: According to Twitter, we were part of a small minority (4%) who ran into problems “some time afer Steve Jobs keynote” (ie. when traffic was heaviest, because Twitterers were Tweeting about $200 IPHONE OMG!!!). “We Made It!” writes co-founder Biz Stone.

