The Apple Store Is Down!

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise at this point.



Apple holds an event, the Apple Store website goes down. Something about “We’re busy updating the Apple Store for you and will be back soon.”

Today, Apple will hold a keynote presentation to kick off WWDC, the company’s annual developers conference. Most of the keynote is expected to go over changes to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems, but there have also been reports that some Mac computers will get a refresh with faster processors. That’s likely why the store is down right now.

This is what the Apple Store looks like right now:

