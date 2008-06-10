WWDC: Apple Announces MobileMe Synching Service (AAPL)

As expected, Apple (AAPL) has announced MobileMe, an email/contacts/calendar/photo synching service. The basic premise: Send an email or make a calendar entry from your iPhone and it’s automatically synched up with your computer. And vice-versa.



MobileMe works on Macs, via the Web, iPhones, and PCs running Microsoft (MSFT) Outlook. Like Apple’s current .Mac service, it will cost $99 per year — this will disappoint those who expected a free service. MobileMe will have a free, 60-day trial.

Apple exec Phil Schiller showed off the new service during Steve Jobs’ keynote at the company’s annual developer conference. More details as they come…

Photo: MacRumors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.