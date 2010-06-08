iPhone 4: Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Associated Press
Steve Jobs just finished unveiling iPhone 4.0, a thin slab of smartphone, with an amazingly sharp screen.Steve also announced how much developers have made from Apple, the renamed iPhone OS, and FaceTime, the video chat feature for the iPhone.
It's the thinnest smartphone ever, says Apple. It has a stainless steel band running around it with little notches. The band and the notches are part of the integrated antenna. It also has a glass back. Add it all up, and Steve says you get a phone that delivers a clear signal. The phone goes on sale June 24. It costs $199 for a 16 gig version, $299 for a 32 gig version.
The battery life on the iPhone 4 is pretty sick. 7 Hours 3G talk time up from 5 hours on last phone.
The iPhone will have a front facing camera for video chats. The video chat service is called FaceTime.
The new iPhone has a 5 megapixel camera that shoots in HD. You can edit the video from iPhone 4 in iMovie for the iPhone. It's a $4.99 app. And it'll be in the App Store, 'if it's approved,' joked Steve Jobs.
Zynga announced plans to bring Farmville to the iPhone. So did Activision for Guitar Hero. And Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix announced Netflix was coming to the iPhone.
Steve announced advertisers have committed $60 million for iAds for the second half of the year. iAds launch July 1.
There have been 5 million books downloaded from the iBookstore. iBooks are now 22% of the eBook market, and iBooks is getting PDF support. That's nice.
