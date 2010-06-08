iPhone 4: Everything You Need To Know

It's the thinnest smartphone ever, says Apple. It has a stainless steel band running around it with little notches. The band and the notches are part of the integrated antenna. It also has a glass back. Add it all up, and Steve says you get a phone that delivers a clear signal. The phone goes on sale June 24. It costs $199 for a 16 gig version, $299 for a 32 gig version.