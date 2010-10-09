WWD: Barry Diller Salivating Over Newsweek's Web Traffic?

Women’s Wear Daily today wonders why Barry Diller would be interested in merging his Daily Beast, which launched without a business plan and was never expected to be profitable in its first few years, with Newsweek, which loses lots of money — especially since Diller is a digital guy whose “career has never involved newsprint.” (Or glossy pages, for that matter.)Perhaps because the two-year-old Beast’s web traffic has been slipping, WWD suggests.

According to Internet tracking firm comScore, The Daily Beast registered 2.2 million unique monthly U.S. visitors in September — a six-month low. Traffic at newsweek.com, meanwhile, was more than twice that during the same month, with 6.2 million uniques. Although the magazine’s Internet traffic is erratic — it showed a six-month high of 7.2 million visitors in April and a low of 3.8 million in July — its name recognition and partnership with msnbc.com have it consistently outpacing the Beast.

Another tidbit: On Thursday, “Management told employees that the magazine’s offices will relocate to 7 Hanover Square in Manhattan’s Financial District the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

