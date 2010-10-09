WWD: Barry Diller Salivating Over Newsweek's Web Traffic?

Daily Beast editor Tina Brown.

Women’s Wear Daily today wonders why Barry Diller would be interested in merging his Daily Beast, which launched without a business plan and was never expected to be profitable in its first few years, with Newsweek, which loses lots of money — especially since Diller is a digital guy whose “career has never involved newsprint.” (Or glossy pages, for that matter.)Perhaps because the two-year-old Beast’s web traffic has been slipping, WWD suggests.



Amy Wicks and Matthew Lynch report:

According to Internet tracking firm comScore, The Daily Beast registered 2.2 million unique monthly U.S. visitors in September — a six-month low. Traffic at newsweek.com, meanwhile, was more than twice that during the same month, with 6.2 million uniques. Although the magazine’s Internet traffic is erratic — it showed a six-month high of 7.2 million visitors in April and a low of 3.8 million in July — its name recognition and partnership with msnbc.com have it consistently outpacing the Beast.

Another tidbit: On Thursday, “Management told employees that the magazine’s offices will relocate to 7 Hanover Square in Manhattan’s Financial District the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

