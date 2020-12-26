'Wonder Woman 1984' has one bonus scene after the movie. Here's what you need to know.

Warner Bros. We learn who Wonder Woman gets her impressive armour from in a mid-credits scene attached to ‘WW84.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

There is a bonus scene during the film’s credits, which features an unexpected cameo.

The scene ties to a pivotal moment earlier in the movie between Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to tell us who owned the gold armour Wonder Woman wears in the film.

No matter how you watch “Wonder Woman 1984,” now available to watch in theatres and stream on HBO Max, make sure to stick around through the credits.

If you don’t, you’ll miss a very rewarding mid-credits scene for fans that sheds light on a moment from earlier in the film.

If you missed it or were left scratching your head, we have you covered.

Here’s what happens in the mid-credits scene



The scene opens upon a woman walking through a crowded street market. Her back is facing the audience, but we’re made to believe it’s Wonder Woman because of her dark, wavy hair.

The woman prevents a falling beam from hitting a baby in a stroller. The girl’s mother calls out to her, asking to thank the stranger.

The woman turns around revealing she’s not Diana Prince, but another Themysciran named Asteria.

Warner Bros. Lynda Carter appears as Asteria in the mid-credits scene of ‘WW84.’

The mother compliments her name and Asteria shares that it’s a name from her culture. When asked how she was able to save her daughter, Asteria says, “It’s just a simple shift of weight. Takes practice. But I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Asteria then winks at the camera and departs. The scene then ends, announcing Lynda Carter’s role as Asteria in the film.

Lynda Carter played the original Wonder Woman on TV



Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman on season one of the ABC show.

Carter played the heroine for three seasons from 1975 through 1979. The series began on ABC before moving over to CBS for the final two seasons.

The actress recently recalled that her own daughter fell in love with Gadot’s take on the iconic character at Warner Bros.’ virtual DC Fandome event back in August.

“Mum, I finally get it. I finally understand why everyone idolizes you,” she said, recalling their conversation.

It’s pretty fitting that the film revealed Carter to be Asteria.

Asteria is the greatest warrior of the Amazons



Warner Bros. Diana tells Steve she’s been searching for Asteria and only found her armour.

Just in case you forgot, Diana (Gal Gadot) mentions Asteria earlier in the film to Steve. She tells him Asteria was the greatest warrior of the Amazons.

“When mankind enslaved the Amazons, my mother freed us,” Diana told Steve. “But someone had to stay behind to hold back the tide of men so the others could escape.”

That’s where Asteria came into the picture.

“My people gave up all of their armour to make her one suit strong enough to take on the whole world,” Diana added. “Asteria sacrificed herself for a better day for others.”

Asteria allowed the Amazons to flee to Themyscira, an island that’s only inhabited by women that’s seen at the start of “Wonder Woman 1984.” As Diana talks, we briefly see a flashback only showing Asteria’s eyes as men surround her in her gold armour.

Diana tells Steve that she has searched for her since 1918, but she could only find her armour. She wears it at the film’s end to go up against Barbara Minerva, who, at that point, has transformed into Wonder Woman’s main foe, Cheetah.

Does this character ever show up in the comics? Yes, but it’s a different character



DC Comics Asteria is seen in issue No. 1 of ‘Elseworld’s Finest: Supergirl & Batgirl’ next to Tim Drake.

Asteria is mentioned twice in the DC Comics.

The film version doesn’t appear to be connected at all to the comic iterations, but just to recount Asteria’s first appearance is in 1998’s “Elseworld’s Finest: Supergirl & Batgirl” issue No. 1 where she’s a burgeoning member of the Justice Society superhero group in a parallel universe.

Asteria later appears in a 2018 one-off comic, “Aquaman/Justice League: Drowned Earth,” as a bird that works alongside Wonder Woman.

In a later “Justice League” issue, Diana says she’s named after one of her Amazon sisters who “fought against the Gods.”

DC Comics Here’s Asteria as a bird in 2019’s ‘Aquaman/Justice League: Drowned Earth.’

Don’t get too excited. This cameo was likely just a fun moment for fans



This year marked the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman in the comics. Back in August, Carter debuted a new logo for the character alongside Galdot and “WW84” director Patty Jenkins.

Carter’s cameo in the film serves as a nice celebration of Wonder Woman during a pivotal year for the character.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, and Lynda Carter are seen together at the 2017 premiere of ‘Wonder Woman.’

In this sequel, Diana hinted that she had been searching for Asteria without any success for years. If there is another “Wonder Woman” film, maybe a third instalment would reconnect them.

It’s currently unclear if WB is planning any further “Wonder Woman” projects and if so, it would likely take some time if Jenkins would return at the helm. She recently announced she’s working on a “Star Wars” movie for Disney next.

