This is one of the most bizarre World War 2 photos of a Nazi submarine we've seen

In this 1944 photo, colorized by Marina Amaral, US Army troops examine a one-man submarine that washed up on Anzio beachhead in Italy.

According to The National World War II Museum, the submarine was converted from a torpedo, since the warhead chamber was removed and replaced with a cockpit.

US troops captured the 17-year-old Nazi pilot when the beached unterseeboot was found in April 1944.

