Thousands of people recently attended a massive mask-less pool party in Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic began. Here's a look at how Wuhan has reopened since lockdown, as people return to movie theatres and music festivals.

STR/AFP/Getty Images Partygoers watch a music performance from a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wuhan, China, on August 15, 2020.

Photos of a giant music festival hosted in a water park in Wuhan, China went spread rapidly online this week.

The images show thousands of mask-less revelers crowding together, about 7 months after Wuhan’s lockdown due to COVID-19.

Wuhan, where the pandemic began, began to ease lockdown orders on January 23 and was officially re-open by April 8.

Since then, Wuhan’s residents have returned to movie theatres, night markets, and music festivals.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus pandemic roils the rest of the world, emptying restaurants and filling hospital beds, Wuhan is reopening.

The city, located in the Hubei province of China, is considered ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, about two months since reporting a new COVID-19 case, life has largely returned to normal.

In a dramatic example of post-COVID life, thousands of maskless people crammed into a Wuhan water park to watch a concert on August 15. The show was complete with pyrotechnic elements, dancers in neon tutus, and a performer on a water-propelled hoverboard.

But the concert wasn’t Wuhan’s first since its 76-day lockdown ended on April 8. Check out Wuhan’s return to public life below.

Wuhan’s COVID-19 lockdown officially lifted on April 8.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images Workers wearing facemasks are seen on a moto-cart on a street along the East Lake in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on April 12, 2020.

After lockdown end, couples whose weddings were delayed by the pandemic rushed to get married.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images May 16, 2020.

Wedding photographer Wey (centre) said he went nearly four months without working, according to AFP.

Residents began riding the tourist ferry on Wuhan’s East Lake again.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images May 17, 2020.

That month, authorities ordered mass testing for all 11 million residents after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged.

Wuhan’s residents also returned to public parks.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images May 17, 2020.

This group lounged on a lawn near Wuhan’s East Lake on May 17.

Residents began dining outside of Wuhan’s Sheraton hotel.

Getty Images May 28, 2020.

Although the hotel has launched an outdoor catering series, the establishment was making about about a tenth of its prior daily revenue, according to China Out.

Local residents — still wearing masks — exercised together outdoors.

Getty images June 02, 2020.

Wuhan tested nearly 10 million residents between May 14 and June 1 in a citywide drive to screen novel coronavirus infections, according to Reuters. Chinese officials said they found no new cases of the disease, but did not count asymptomatic infections in that total.

People also returned to Wuhan’s movie theatres in June …

Getty Images July 20, 2020.

… with mandates about disinfection in place.

Getty Images July 20, 2020.

Wuhan’s move theatres reopened that month, with the stipulation that they would follow new safety procedures.

Revelers partied at a music festival in Wuhan on August 4.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images August 4, 2020.

Masked, and un-masked, residents gathered to enjoy music.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images August 4, 2020.

Since Wuhan ended its 76-day quarantine in April, life — and gridlocked traffic — has returned to the streets. Long lines of customers wait at breakfast stands, a much different sight compared to early January when crowds of people anxiously waited at city hospitals.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images August 6, 2020.

Wuhan’s makeshift hospitals were built to treat the influx of COVID-19 patients that overwhelmed Wuhan’s longstanding hospitals. When the lockdown ended, workers dismantled many of the beds there.

STR/AFP via Getty Images August 14, 2020.

Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, where the huge viral pool party happened, reopened in late June.

STR/AFP via Getty Images August 15, 2020.

Crowds have poured in throughout the summer, where thousands cool off in a giant swimming pool — sans masks.

STR/AFP via Getty Images August 15, 2020,

The water park has over 15,000 visitors a day, according to Hubei Daily. That’s half of the volume it was seeing in August 2019.

STR/AFP via Getty Images August 15, 2020.

Wuhan has not officially reported any new coronavirus cases since mid-May.

STR/AFP via Getty Images August 15, 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.