The deadly Wuhan virus has spread to the US — authorities have confirmed a case in Washington state

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images People wearing protective masks arrive at Beijing railway station to head home for the Lunar New Year on January 21, 2020.

The US has its first case of a deadly coronavirus that has come to be known as the Wuhan virus.

The virus, which can be transmitted between humans, likely originated at a seafood market in Wuhan, China.

The US patient in question – a man in his 30s – flew from China to Seattle.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A mysterious virus that originated in China has spread to the United States: A case has been identified in Washington state.

Test results confirmed over the weekend that a man in his 30s who lives in Snohomish County, which is north of Seattle, contracted the virus after visiting China, officials at the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday.

“We have now confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Centre for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters.

Health officials in Washington state said the patient is under strict isolation and that the threat to the public is still low. Officials were able to detect the case early and the man is reportedly in good health now.

Chris Spitters, the health officer for Snohomish Health District, said the patient is “currently hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness.”

The outbreak of the virus – known as the Wuhan virus, or 2019-nCoV – likely started at a seafood market in Wuhan, the most populous city in central China. The US patient reported that he did not visit the market and did not know anyone who was ill, Spitters added.

So far, has infected an estimated 300 people and killed six. It has also spread to South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand. Two cases have been recorded in Thailand, while each other country so far has one confirmed case.

The CDC said it expects additional cases to appear in the US.

Initially, Chinese officials thought the virus could only spread from animals to humans, but they later confirmed that humans can transmit the virus to one another.

The cases outside China have incited fears of a global epidemic, as hundreds of millions of people prepare to travel for the Chinese New Year, which begins on Saturday and lasts until February 8.

Authorities are trying to stop the spread of the virus

Ruobing Su/Business Insider This map shows confirmed cases of the virus in red.

Some patients who have contracted the Wuhan virus report symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, and sore throat. A few had difficulty breathing.

The virus belongs to the coronavirus family: a large group of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract. Coronaviruses can lead to illnesses like the common cold, pneumonia, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a potentially fatal illness that hasn’t been reported anywhere since 2004.

A viral outbreak of SARS that started in China in November 2002 resulted in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths by July 2003. The outbreak spread to dozens of countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Recent research suggests that it may have spread to humans from horseshoe bats.

As of Tuesday, five US airports – New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport – are screening passengers for the virus. Passengers travelling to the US whose flights originated in Wuhan will be rerouted to one of these five airports.

Airports in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea are also closely screening passengers for fever.

Reuters Passengers pass a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at a thermal screening point in the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.

Washington state epidemiologist Scott Lindquist said the patient in the US likely began travelling before the US airport screenings were instated on January 17. The airport at which he landed – Seattle-Tacoma International – has not instated a screening policy yet.

The man did not exhibit any symptoms while travelling, Washington Secretary of Health Jon Wiesman told reporters.

On Sunday, China’s National Health Commission said it would “step up our guard” during the upcoming New Years celebrations and “pay close attention to the development and change of the epidemic.”

The virus, it added, is “still preventable and controllable.”

The World Health Organisation will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether the virus constitutes a public-health emergency of international concern.

“The key issue that we really all need to understand is how easily or sustainably the virus is spread from human to human,” Messonnier said. “That’s information that we don’t completely have nailed down yet, but we’re continuing to work globally with all our partners to better understand it.”

Of the case in the US, she added: “We are grateful that the patient is doing well.”

Read more about the Wuhan virus:

What you need to know about China’s Wuhan coronavirus and how it could affect you

Everything we know about the mysterious, deadly Wuhan virus sweeping across China

A mysterious virus in China is a reminder that the world isn’t ready for a pandemic. Bill Gates says we should prepare for a deadly outbreak as we do for war.

The spread of China’s mysterious fatal Wuhan virus is poised to get infinitely worse as the Chinese New Year travel rush begins

A video of medics in hazmat suits scanning plane passengers for China’s mysterious Wuhan virus is stoking fears of a global epidemic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.