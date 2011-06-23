Check Out Designs For China's Next Ridiculously Tall Building

Kim Bhasin
china skyscraper wuhanThe 119-level Wuhan Greenland centre

Photo: Adrian Smith & Gordon Hill Architecture

China’s already home to half of the 10 tallest buildings on the planet, but apparently they’re still not satisfied.American architecture firm Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill announced Tuesday that the firm won a competition to design a new skyscraper in Wuhan, the most populous city in central China.

The 119-level Wuhan Greenland centre will be 1,988 feet tall, likely making it the fourth-tallest building in the world when it is completed in 2016, according to AS & GG.

It’s designed to be especially aerodynamic, reducing wind-resistance and minimising the material required for its construction, which will begin later this summer.

The building will be one of four mega-structures sprouting up across China in the next few years — Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin are all constructing 2,000-footers as well.

The skyscraper's streamlined shape reduces wind resistance

Diagram showing the shape's effect on wind

The interior of the building

