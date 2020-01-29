Wuhan coronavirus has killed over 100 people. Here are all the countries warning against travel to China.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Citizens wear masks to defend against new viruses on January 22 in Guangzhou, China. The new coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, was discovered in Wuhan virus pneumonia cases in 2019, and the virus was transmitted from person to person.

106 people have died from a coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and over 4,500 people have been infected around the world.

Several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, have warned against all nonessential travel to China and Hubei province as the virus continues to spread worldwide.

Here are the countries warning against travel to China’s Hubei province, as well as to China.

As the outbreak has spread, China has moved to stop people leaving and entering cities linked to the disease.

Last Thursday morning, authorities in Wuhan shut down the city’s public transportation, including buses, trains, ferries, and the airport.

As of Tuesday local time, 14 cities in Hubei province are locked down, accounting for a population of over 50 million people.Several media outlets estimate the number of people locked down at 56 million.

The effects of the shutdown have been widespread: Several large foreign and Chinese corporations, including McDonald’s, IKEA, and French carmakers Peugeot Citroen and Renault are temporarily shutting down operations and evacuating employees from the area.

And several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, have warned against all nonessential travel to China and Hubei province as the virus continues to spread around the world.

Here are the countries and agencies warning against travel to China:

US State Department

Reuters/Joshua Roberts The seal of the US Department of State in Washington.

The US State Department on Monday raised the alert level to three for travel to China and is advising passengers to “reconsider travel to China” because of increased risk.

The department also raised the alert level for travel to Hubei province to the highest level four.

#China Travel Advisory Update – Level 3: Reconsider travel due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of cases throughout China. Some areas have increased risk. Read entire advisory here: https://t.co/7fzgNggnHj pic.twitter.com/XuRtAMMURW — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) January 27, 2020

US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Reuters Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

The CDC on Monday recommended that people avoid all “nonessential travel” to China because of the disease and raised its alert to a level three.

CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to #China due to the ongoing #2019nCoV (#coronavirus) outbreak. The outbreak is growing and there is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas. https://t.co/Km38IKxIAs pic.twitter.com/NHboTImlyr — CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) January 27, 2020

Canada

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada’s government on Monday warned citizens to avoid all travel to Hubei, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, and Ezhou.

Source: The Canadian Government

United Kingdom

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images British Airways Airbus A320neo.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Monday advised against all travel to Hubei Province, and told those in the region to leave.

“If you’re in this area and able to leave, you should do so,” it said.

Source:



UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office



France

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Friday advised citizens not to travel to Hubei province.

It recommended travellers postpone trips to the province of Hubei, also citing travel bans in the region.

Source: France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

India

Associated Press

India’s health ministry on Saturday issued a travel advisory to those visiting China, warning that all nonessential travel should be avoided.

The #HealthMinistry on Saturday issued a travel advisory to those visiting #China from #India or coming back from there in the wake of the outbreak of the contagious #novelCoronavirus. Photos: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/ACdcyKvQKa — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 25, 2020

New Zealand

Thomas Cuelho/Flickr An Air New Zealand Boeing 767-300 takes off from Auckland Airport.

New Zealand on Monday advised citizens to refrain from travelling to Hubei province.

Source: New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry

Finland

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Finland’s foreign ministry issued an advisory on Monday warning citizens against travelling to Hubei province.

Source: Yle (a Finnish public service media company)

Egypt

On Sunday, The Association of Egyptian Travel Agencies banned all tourism flights to and from China “until further notice.”

Osama Munir told Egypt today that the decision could be damaging for tourism industry revenues because 10% of all inbound tourism out of China goes to Egypt.

Source: Egypt Today

Australia

REUTERS/David Grey The Sydney domestic terminal, Australia, November 12, 2015.

On Tuesday, the Australian government said “do not travel to Hubei Province” and asked Australians to reconsider their need to travel to China altogether.

Source: Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Germany

Reuters A Lufthansa Airbus A380 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport.

On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Office advised against “all but essential travel to China” and asked that people avoid travel to the province of Hubei.

Source: German Foreign Office

