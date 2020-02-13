China boasted that it built two new coronavirus hospitals in 12 days. But they're treating less than half the people they're supposed to.

AP An image showing one of China’s new coronavirus hospitals during construction.

China seemed to score a major victory in its fight against the coronavirus by building two new hospitals in an extremely short time, promising 2,600 new beds.

Chinese state media lauded the lightning-speed construction of the makeshift hospitals, saying that it reflected the “nation’s building prowess.”

However, official data shows that the facilities have been slow to treat actual patients.

As of February 12 the two facilities were only housing 1,136 patients – less than 50% of their goal.

The virus has killed at least 1,360 people and infected more than 60,000 worldwide, with the Wuhan area the worst-hit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It was probably China’s biggest propaganda coup of the coronavirus outbreak: announcing and building two complete new hospitals in a timeframe that was almost incomprehensible in the West.

Chinese state media live-streamed frantic construction efforts as first the Huoshenshan and then the Leishenshan hospitals sprung up out of nowhere, the first built in 10 days and the second in 12.

They were to provide sorely-needed new beds for victims of the outbreak: 1,000 at Huoshenshan and 1,600 at Leishenshan.

Inside Wuhan's new coronavirus hospital: Leishenshan Hospital is the second SARS treatment-model hospital in Wuhan to battle the novel #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OxJakMnWjk — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 7, 2020

The official Xinhua news agency called the quick turnaround “Mission Impossible made possible.” Cameras toured the fresh-built facilities and noted that patients were being moved in already.

However, official data shows that the actual usefulness of the hospitals has yet to match the pace or spectacle of their construction, with the facilities running at less than half their projected 2,600 capacity.

Here is a graph showing the number of occupied beds reported each day by local officials:

Business Insider/Google A chart showing the number of beds in use at two hospitals built swiftly in Wuhan, China, to treat coronavirus patients.

This chart shows the raw figures:

DateLeishenshan BedsHuoshenshan BedsFeb 2 0 0 Feb 3 0 50 Feb 4 0 45 Feb 5 0 76 Feb 6 0 86 Feb 7 0 86 Feb 8 30 286 Feb 9 85 382 Feb 10 88 803 Feb 11 90 924 Feb 12 123 1,013CAPACITY1,6001,000Overall, both hospitals only had 1,136 beds occupied out of a possible 2,600 beds available by February 12 – less than half of the patients they are eventually meant to treat.

It is not clear what is responsible for the mismatch between the hospitals’ notional capacity and the reality.

According to The Guardian, elsewhere in the city there is a dire shortage of space, with exhibition centres and sports halls being converted into makeshift medical sites.

The virus has killed at least 1,360 people and infected more than 60,000 worldwide. The majority of the cases have been recorded in the Hubei province, where Wuhan is the largest city.

Getty Staff test brand-new facilities at Huoshenshan hospital on the day it opened to patients.

On Thursday, Hubei officials reported an enormous spike in cases, reporting 14,840 extra infections.

Earlier this month, officials said that major hospitals had to turn away patients because they were lacking beds and adequate medical resources.

“The medical resources in Wuhan, especially the ICU team, are not enough to deal with this severe treatment,” Jiang Rongmeng, a member of the Chinese National Health Commission’s team, said earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

State news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday that the number of designated hospitals in Wuhan treating coronavirus patients has risen to 40. The two new hospitals, it said, would be used to treat patients in severe or critical condition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.