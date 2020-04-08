A 20-year-old volunteer driver in Wuhan became a vital resource during the city's 10-week lockdown

Erica Berenstein

  • The Chinese city of Wuhan ended its lockdown after more than two months.
  • The lockdown had brought Wuhan almost to a complete standstill after the coronavirus was first reported there.
  • One 20-year-old volunteer driver has helped his community by shuttling healthcare workers to and from the hospital so they could complete their shifts.
