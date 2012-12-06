ANOTHER Chinese Official Investigated In New Chongqing Sex Scandal

A detail from the images.

Chongqing, the Chinese mega-city that has become known for sex, murder and corruption, is facing yet another sex scandal.According to social media monitoring website Weibo Scope, photographs of a local police official, Wu Hong, in a compromising position with a scantily dressed young lady have been widely shared in the last few days. The photos appear to have been originally posted at popular web portal tianya.cn and were apparently taken 2 years ago. Shanghaiist has the (blurred though still a little NSFW) pictures.



Yesterday South China Morning Post reported that local authorities have announced they will be investigating Wu.

It’s been an interesting year for Chongqing officials. Last month another official, Lei Zhengfu, was fired after a sex tape of him with an 18-year-old leaked online. The journalist who leaked the tape said he had five other officials on tape, and the scandal appeared to be just the tip of a wider corruption scandal (it is not clear at present if the Wu Hong pictures are related).

Of course this all pales in comparison to the Bo Xilai saga. Bo was party boss for the enormous city, and had waged a war on Chongqing’s notorious organised gangs. However, it now looks like he got entangled with it himself — he was later purged from the party due to corruption and affairs with multiple women, and his wife was convicted of the murder of a British businessman.

