WTFCNN.com Now Attacking FOX

So we all saw that new site WTFCNN.com that made the rounds yesterday poking fun at CNN’s homepage.



The site lets users do a side-by-side comparison of CNN.com and the homepages of international news organisations including ABC (Australia), Al-Jazeera (Qatar), BBC (UK), China Daily (China), Deutsche Welle (Germany), EuroNews (Europe), France 24 (France), or Reuters (UK).

But when we went to check out the site just now, it didn’t generate a comparison of any of those sites to CNN.com, but rather to FoxNews.com, and there’s a banner that says “WTF FOX?”

Maybe they just decided it was time to bash CNN’s competition?

Check out the screen grab:

