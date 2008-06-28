WTF? North Carolina DMV Slowly Adapts To Digital Age

The digital age is old news for most of us, but different people are on different parts of the learning curve. The North Carolina DMV is stepping gingerly into the future, beginning with an introduction to some new argot:



Thanks to some text message-savvy grandchildren, North Carolina drivers whose licence plates have the potentially offensive “WTF” letter combination can replace the tags for free.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Tuesday the state Division of Motor Vehicles has notified nearly 10,000 holders of licence plates with the letter combination….

The DMV recently realised the same letters appeared on the sample licence plate on its own Web site. Officials are trying to remove the plate from the site.

Our question: If there are 10,000 people in North Carolina with this distasteful acronym, how many more are there across the country? And what happens if they all demand replacement licence plates.

