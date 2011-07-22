Google Offered $200 Million For colour, But Was Shot Down

Photo: colour

Google was willing to spend $200 million to buy colour before it had even launched, Mike Arrington at TechCrunch reports.colour turned down the offer, then went and raised $41 million at a $167 million valuation says Arrington.



It’s pretty crazy the colour guys didn’t want to take the money, but at the same time, if Google thinks your team and idea are worth $200 million, you probably feel pretty confident about what you’re building.

At the same time, it’s even crazier that Google was willing to shell out so much to get the colour team.

Since colour launched, it has failed to find its footing. Luckily it has all that money in the bank to figure out what it’s doing.

