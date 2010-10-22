Some Anonymous Donor Just Left $10,000 In The WTC Memorial Donation Box

An official at the 9/11 memorial preview site discovered $10,000 in one of the donation boxes on Tuesday evening. The bills had not been folded before they were deposited into the plexiglass box and were clearly left by one person.



This is the record for an anonymous cash donation to the museum.

Memorial officials have looked at surveillance tapes but still don’t know who made the incredible donation, though they’ve narrowed the time frame to between 5 p.m and 7 p.m. About 3,000 visitors pass through the preview centre each day.

