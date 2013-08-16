A World Series Of Poker Champ Sold His Tournament Bracelet For $US65,000 In An Online Auction

2006 World Series of Poker champion Jamie Gold has sold his bracelet for $US65,725 in an online auction.

Gold defeated nearly 9,000 other opponents at the 2006 tournament, taking home the $US12 million cash prize and the iconic bracelet. Since then, he has won less than $US150,000 in live tournaments, Card Player reports.

When his bracelet went on the market earlier this summer, the aptly-named Gold was cryptic about the reason why, suggesting it was against his will. From Card Player:

“It’s a legal issue that I can’t talk about, but what I can say is that I am not selling it,” he said. “I would never do that. It’s really unfortunate what has been happening. It is out of my hands, but it’s not something I wish was happening. I’m not purposefully selling; I’m not involved in the auction and will not be making $US1 if it does end up being sold.”

Emblazoned with 259 stones including over 7 carats of diamonds and 120 grams of white and yellow gold, the bracelet is “an absolutely amazing representation from one of the most talked about WSOP events in history,” according to the listing.

A handful of other players have sold their winning bracelets too. The 2008 WSOP champion, Peter Eastgate, gave the proceeds to charity.

Read the full report at Card Player>

