A Player At The World Series Of Poker Had A Pair Of Kings Turn Into Something Much Better

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is currently going on at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and we’re highlighting our favourite play of the day.

Over the weekend, Poker News reports that Vladimir Bozinovic started with a pair of kings… and it only got better from there.

Even before the flop, things were heating up. Bozinovic opened up with 80,000, “only to have Tony Ruberto three-bet the cutoff to 215,000”. Bozinovic then went up to 500,000, which Ruberto called.

The flop showed a 10♦ Q♠ 8♣ — and both players checked.

The next card was a J♦. After Bozinovic checked again, Ruberto bet out 375,000. Bozinovic ultimately called.

After the 9♠ on the river, both players checked.

Bozinovic then revealed his two cowboys, K♠ K♣, which turned into a straight on the river. He increased his chip count to over 4 million.

Additional WSOP News:

David Einhorn, hedge fund manager and renowned poker player, is out. He earned $US44,728 — which will be donated to the Robin Hood Foundation.

Huck Seed is out. This means that there will be a first-time winner this year.

Source: Poker News, WSOP Twitter Account

