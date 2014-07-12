A Dutch Poker Player Made An Insane Call At The World Series Of Poker With Only An Ace-High

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier A young croupier trainee displays chips on a gaming table at the Cerus Casino Academy in Marseille, November 6, 2013.

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is currently going on at the Rio Hotel and Casino is Las Vegas, and we’re highlighting our favourite play of the day.

On Thursday the Dutch player Jolmer Meelis made an insane call — and it actually paid off.

The board had a 10♠, 7♣, 3♥ after the flop. Meelis bet 12,000 and his opponent, Steve Tripp, called. The fourth card was a 10♦, and that’s when things got interesting.

Meelis decided to check. Tripp bet 32,000. After thinking about his next move for a few moments, Meelis decided to make the call.

A 2♣ came up on the river, and Meelis checked. According to the WSOP blog, approximately 20 seconds later, “Tripp asked Meelis to make his stack visible, and the Dutchman complied by moving his hands”. After seeing Meelis’ remaining 100,500 chips, Tripp deciced to go all in.

For those who are familiar with poker, you know that generally at a moment like this a player will think about his next move. But not Meelis — he immediately made the call and revealed his A♦ K♠.

Tripp did not reveal his cards, and merely responded “Nice call“.

Looks like at least one Dutch player had a bit off luck.

Additional WSOP News:

Defending champion Ryan Riess, known as “Riess the Beast”, is out.

The only remaining Main Event winner left is Huck See (1996).

David Einhorn, hedge fund manager and renowned poker player had a good day on Thursday. Additionally, he tweeted a great play where he “slow played his two Kings, and doubled up“. In 2006, he finished in 18th place and donated his winnings to the Michael J. Fox foundation.

Source: Poker News

