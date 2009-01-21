WSJ's Untimely Bank Stock Call

The Wall Street Journal probably wishes it could’ve held this article, posted Saturday, back for a few days:



While the backdrop is troubled, some stocks could do well, including those of trust banks like State Street and Northern Trust, the well-managed J.P. Morgan Chase and asset-rich PNC Financial.

Northern Trust and State Street don’t have much credit exposure and trade at reasonable price/earnings ratios, relative to their historical levels.

How are those doing?

State Street down 50%

Northen Trust down 11%

JPM down 18%

PNC down 40%!

But just think how cheap they must be now!

