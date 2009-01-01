WSJ's Top 10 Stories For 2008

2008 was a crazy news year on many front, but in the end, nothing quite captures the imagination like a story about a doctored photo of a antelope. The Wall Street Journal announced its year-end most-read stories, and it’s clear that the year’s biggest stories bore no relation to the most read. Maybe if the big stories weren’t so roundly depressing, they might’ve been passed around more.



The United States Of Mind

China Eats Crow Over Faked Photo Of Rare Antelope

The Declining Value Of Your College Degree

The Treatment Of Bush Has Been A Disgrace

McDonald’s Test Changes in $1 Burger as Costs Rise

The End Of White Flight

Clinton Team Seeks To Calm Turmoil

Why IT Hates The iPhone

Open Mic Night At MSNBC

The World’s Greatest Athlete

Sigh. If only those were the biggest stories of 2008.

