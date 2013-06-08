The Wall Street Journal's Citi Bike Critic Responds To Her Haters [Video]

Last week, the Wall Street Journal posted a vitriolic video attack against New York City’s new bike share program, Citi Bike.



In it, editorial board member Dorothy Rabinowitz called the bike lobby an “all-powerful enterprise” (a questionable allegation), and described Mayor Bloomberg as “totalitarian.”

The video sparked a lot of response, including our reply to all the bogus complaints about the program.

Today, the Wall Street Journal brought Rabinowitz back to respond to her critics. She did not back down: “I thought that the blogosphere response beautifully captured the general sense of, ‘We don’t owe you anything. We are the virtuous.'”

Asked about all the community meetings the city held before installing Citi Bike stations, she answered: “The real truth is you can get many community leaders, you can get an obedient city council, all of whom are terrorized by this thing that really exists, the bike lobby.”

It’s not quite as outrageous as her first appearance, but it’s close.

Watch:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.