WSJ's Kate Kelly is Headed to CNBC

Veteran Wall Street Journal reporter Kate Kelly is headed to CNBC.



It was a rumour that had been circulating for the past few months. And yesterday, John Koblin at The New York Observer confirmed that it was true.

Kelly is the second big name the Journal has lost in the past week. Mergers & Acquisitions reporter Jeff McCracken also just left for Bloomberg News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.