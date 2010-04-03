WSJ's Alan Murray: iPad Won't Save Old Media's Broken Business Models

MarketWatch’s media columnist Jon Friedman and Alan Murray, deputy managing editor and executive editor, online for the Wall Street Journal, sound off about the iPad in WSJ’s daily NewsHub today.



“I don’t know where their canard came from that the iPad was going to save old media,” Murray said. “You have these apps, but you also have a web browser. So I don’t see how any newspaper that is giving its content away for free on the web is going to be saved by the iPad because the iPad makes it easier to access that free content.”

“It’ll help but I don’t think it’s going to save anything,” Friedman agrees.

“Old media has to fix its business models, I don’t think the iPad is going to fix it for them,” Murray continued. “If everything is free on the web, you’re not going to be able to sell people an expensive app, they’ll take the free stuff.”

The Wall Street Journal will charge users a $17.99 monthly subscription on the iPad. They also charge a subscription on their website at $8.62 per month.

Here’s the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.