WSJ.com Just Blew Our Minds With This News GAME

We don’t know what John Paulson was thinking today when he announced he was selling shares of News Corp. — WSJ.com is blowing everyone away in its interactive graphics department.Today, as part of a mega-package lead by Jack Nicas about the tactics low-cost airline Spirit uses to keep prices down, the site produced a game that challenges readers to match a price with a good or service the airline sells separately from the ticket.



Nicas’ story itself is worth reading, as it provides colour from regular Spirit users as well as those who’ve inadvertently become victim of the company’s aggressive cost cutting.

But come for the game.

Click here to play WSJ.com’s Spirit Airlines price matching challenge.

