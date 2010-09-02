WSJ.com Chief: Digital Subscribers Will Outnumber Print Subscribers

Talking Biz News has a Q&A with Alan Murray, executive editor of WSJ.com.



One question TBN asked was about how much content goes behind the website’s paywall.

Murray explained:

Roughly speaking, two thirds is behind the pay wall. Editors decide, in order to both increase value to subscribers and maximise traffic. That may sound like conflicting guidance, but one thing we’ve found is that our “most valuable” content and our “most popular” content are frequently not the same thing. Thus we can give our “most valuable” content exclusively to subscribers, while using our “most popular” content to drive traffic.

Murray also said that the number of online subscribers who still get the print paper is growing, and that “There will certainly be a day when ‘digital’ has more paying subscribers than print.”

Read about nine other things you need to know this morning >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.