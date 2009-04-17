WSJ Will 'Most Likely' Charge For iPhone, BlackBerry Apps

The Wall Street Journal’s free iPhone app launched yesterday, joining the Journal‘s free BlackBerry app as excellent mobile business news resources. But don’t expect them to live outside the Journal‘s famous pay wall for long.



The WSJ is currently figuring out how — and how much — to charge for its apps in the future, a rep tells us. It might be part of the standard WSJ.com subscription, or it could be a separate subscription. The company is “still exploring” its various options.

Like on the Web, we expect some content to remain free and ad-supported. But you will probably have to pay up and sign in to read the rest.

