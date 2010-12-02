The US Is NOT Talking About Giving More Money To Europe For Bailout Fund

The U.S. government is NOT talking to European Union about expanding the amount of money it is giving Europe supporting its bailout fund, according to a Treasury department official speaking to the Wall Street Journal (via CNBC).



Earlier, there were reports the U.S. government was in talks to expand its role in the European Union bailout fund, if the fund increased in size, via the IMF.

And the market surge that followed (before noon) is almost entirely holding on.

More to follow…

