WSJ To Leave Wall Street, Get Sports Page

As the NYT astutely points out, Rupert Murdoch found a way to make quite a few WSJ employees happy: Move them out of Wall Street. Sources tell the Times and the Observer that the Journal’s newsroom is moving away from its current headquarters on the rim of Ground Zero to News Corp.’s midtown headquarters, most likely by the end of the year.

Rupert Murdoch is also looking to add sports to the WSJ’s coverage, and not just the business of sports. The NYT suggests the Journal is going to cover games, and Murdoch is looking for ways to allow the paper to publish later in the evening to accommodate. Also Monday, the paper announced its planned spin-off lifestyles magazine will be edited by Tina Gaudoin, who edited Luxx, a similar magazine published by The Times of London. Gaudoin is a top deputy of former Times editor Robert Thompson, now publisher of the Journal.

