WSJ Swats Back At NYT With Full-Page Ad: 'Stay Ahead Of The Times'

On the same day that the New York Times launched an ad campaign targeting the Wall Street Journal’s demographics compared to the Times’ stats, the Journal punched back with a full-page and quarter-page ad in its print edition with a headline: “Stay ahead of the Times.”



According to Editor & Publisher, the ad’s text continues: “While The New York Times is closing bureaus and collapsing sections, The Wall Street Journal has made unprecedented investments in product innovation. Expanded content, regional and international editions and new digital products bring Journal-quality news and insights to more readers than ever before.”

Don’t miss:

NYT Vs. WSJ War Continues: New York Times Ads Slam Wall Street Journal Stats

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.