WSJ: Stock Market in "Lost Decade"

According to the Wall Street Journal, US stocks have been a pretty bad investment over the last nine years. The S&P 500, the broadest measure of stock performance, closed lower yesterday (1353) than in 1999 (1363). With the credit crunch likely to keep the market gasping for oxygen in the near future, the next few years don’t look too sunny either. Maybe it’s time to start considering T-bills.

