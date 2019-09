Silicon Valley’s reporters are breathing a deep sigh of relief. Competition for scoops just got a little easier.



The Wall Street Journal‘s star tech reporter Jessica Vascellaro is coming to New York to be the deputy of the paper’s media and marketing group, according to a Dow Jones rep.

