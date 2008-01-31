Wall Street Journal Staff Thrilled To Leave Wall Street (NWS)

As noted earlier this week, Rupert Murdoch is moving the Wall Street Journal from the financial district to News Corp. headquarters in midtown by the end of the year. That means WSJ scribes will be sharing real estate with Fox News, the New York Post and Fox Businesss. But if you think that skeeves out the average Journal writer, guess again: Its hard to overstate how much WSJers hated commuting to and working from World Financial centre, cut off from lower Manhattan by Ground Zero and locked in a cultural wasteland miles away from most of their sources.

Most financial firms long ago abandoned the physical confines of the Wall Street area, and even former managing editor Paul Steiger tells The Observer there’s no journalistic reason to stay. Another reason to move: To get closer to the boss and the rest of his family. An exclusive deal with CNBC will keep WSJ reporters out of the Fox Business newsroom in the near term, but it won’t stop them from having a smoke with Shepard Smith. And Rupe himself has been known to share a tip or two with some of his journalists.

