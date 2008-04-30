WSJ "Special Committee": We're Not Stooges

The “Special Committee” established to protect the the editorial integrity provide a figleaf of independence for Dow Jones says it was blindsided by managing editor Marcus Brauchli’s resignation, after all. It learned about the departure, it now says, via a phone call from … News Corp. (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch. Also, they’re not happy about it!



In a statement, they say Brauchli’s departure “failed to meet the letter and spirit of the agreement,” but decided there was no practical way to “unresign” him, so they went along with it.

The committee wants you to know, however, that it “intends to exercise fully its role in the approval of a successor managing editor and to take the necessary steps to prevent a repeat of the process it has just been through.” Good luck with that.

See Also: Yep, WSJ Editor Was Pushed, And Dow Jones “Special Committee” Is Toothless

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.