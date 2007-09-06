WSJ Set To Shake Up Sales Staff

Crain’s says WSJ ad staff is awaiting a reorg “within the next few days.” The good news is that it’s not a Murdoch-related bloodletting, since News Corp. doesn’t yet own the paper. The bad news is that it’s related to dreadful losses at the paper: In July, ad volume fell 20% and ad revenue fell 7%.



Dow Jones recently hired ESPN vet Michael Rooney as its first chief revenue officer; he’s since brought on former coworker Don Reis. Conventional wisdom is that Rooney will continue to push to meld digital and offline sales teams together, which is a common sense move but not an easy one to make. Crain’s.

