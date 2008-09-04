WSJ's Robert Thomson Bashes New York Times, FT, Tina Brown

As the Wall Street Journal unveiled its new Sunday magazine (WSJ), managing editor Robert Thomson skewered The New York Times, Financial Times, and Tina Brown. He also insisted that the Journal is immune to the financial problems plaguing print media.



Portfolio’s Mixed Media Blog: “I can think of a newspaper in New York that regards its glossy magazine as something of a house of ill repute,” said Robert Thomson, the Journal‘s managing editor, in a clear reference to the The New York Times, whose lucrative T franchise is something of an embarrassment to many on the news side.

Not that the New York Post‘s Page Six Magazine is so much more sophisticated, but we guess you can’t openly bash another one of Rupert’s kids.

The Journal, said Thomson, has a different mindset — not just about its glossy supplement, but about the whole state of the print economy. “The eschatological angst that characterises much of the newspaper industry does not exist at Dow Jones,” he said. “We don’t have the fetid air of failure.”

And then the dig at Tina Brown:

WSJ‘s editor in chief is Tina Gaudoin, who was previously the editor of Luxx, a high-end supplement to the Times of London. Thomson introduced her as “the world’s most talented, best magazine editor of British origin called ‘Tina’.” (Apparently he’s not holding high hopes for The Daily Beast.) Its creative director, Tomaso Capuano, last worked on the Financial Times supplement How to Spend It, but Thomson said his work for the Journal is superior. “How to Spend It is like a BMW 3-series, and this is a BMW 7-series,” he said.

