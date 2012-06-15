WSJ Reporters Beg Ron Burkle to Save Them...And He Might!

The rate of hyperventilation in Wall Street Journal offices presumably slowed this morning, after a potential saviour emerged. After pleading and begging on the part of Dow Jones employee union head Steve Yount, billionaire Ron Burkle has apparently agreed to at least take a look at the Dow Jones deal. More from the AP’s Seth Sutel…



We LOVE journalistic integrity!

PHOTO: HBM Marcom

