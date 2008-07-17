WSJ Re-Draws Headshots To Reflect Market Crash

From The Business Sheet: Here at The Business Sheet, we’re all about recycling images. But not so at the Wall Street Journal, where they’ve redrawn business leaders’ headshots to reflect the bad news they’re experiencing. No wonder they need to charge $2 a copy.



Headshot comparisons from the Columbia Journalism Review. Hank Paulson Before/After at The Business Sheet>

