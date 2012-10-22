WSJ POLL: IT'S A DEAD HEAT

New poll out from WSJ saying it’s an absolute dead heat tie: 47%-47% in the Presidential race.



Among likely voters, the candidates are now tied, 47% to 47%, in a race that appears on track to be one of the closest in U.S. history.

Mr. Romney has pulled abreast of the president for the first time all year in the Journal poll, erasing a three-point lead among likely voters that Mr. Obama had in late September and a five-point lead earlier that month. Mr. Romney’s surge followed his strong debate performance in Denver early this month and a contentious second debate with Mr. Obama last week.

Among Registered Voters, Obama still leads 49-44%, according to the poll.

This WSJ poll is in line with most polls, with the exception of Gallup, which still has Romney with a 6 point lead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.