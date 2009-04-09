WSJ Planning More Premium Content For Niche Subscribers

The Wall Street Journal already puts a lot of its content behind a pay wall, but now the paper’s planning to develop even more targeted information services to appeal to niche subscribers, for which it can charge additional, perhaps higher, fees.

WSJ Online executive editor Alan Murray teased the initiative in an interview with Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab:

We’re working on a premium initiative to launch a series of, as you say, niche or narrower information services that we can sell at a premium to smaller groups of subscribers on subjects that they care most about.

Question: What sort of subjects?

Murray: Oh, I mean, there are potentially thousands of them. Energy might be an example. Obviously a lot of our readers are deeply interested in financial subjects. Perhaps some sort of a news service for chief financial officers. There are a lot of ideas that are on the table. We’ve started prioritizing them — got a few that will probably come out first. But I’m not going to break that news on your video.

