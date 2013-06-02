DEATH BY BICYCLE: Wall Street Journal Goes Absolutely Ballistic Over New York's New Bike Share Plan

Big thanks to Josh Brown for pointing this gem out.



The Wall Street Journal has made an epic editorial video blasting NYC’s new bikeshare problem (called Citibikes).

The lead plaintiff is Dorothy Rabinowitz, who calls Bloomberg tolitarian, and says she speaks for the great majority of New Yorkers who detest the bikes, and that they’re a fire hazard.

Rabinowitz’s best lines:

“Do not ask me to enter the minds of the totalitarians running this city.”

“I would like to say to the people who don’t live in New York… envision what happens when you get a government run by an autocratic leader.”

“We now look at a city whose best cities are absolutely begrimed by these blazing blue Citibank bikes.”

“It is shocking to walk around this city.”

“The most important danger in this city is not the yellow cabs… it is the cyclists, empowered by the city administration.”

“I invite the mayor… to stand on Lower 5th Avenue and see exactly what happens every day.”

“We have a mayor who is a practiced denier”

“If the mayor had any guts, he would have undertaken a study.”

“The bike lobby is an all-powerful enterprise.”

“The city is helpless before the driven, ideological passions of its leader.”

Really you just have to watch. It’s great stuff.

